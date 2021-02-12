The Mexican government’s plan to stop importing genetically modified corn as well as the widely used herbicide glyphosate will likely face legal challenges this month to reverse the proposal, according to the new head of Mexico’s top farm lobby, according to ADM Investor Services.
As expected, the corn market is having some difficulty regaining upside traction given the lower than expected export number on Tuesday’s USDA report, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. Some support levels have been tested and the overbought conditions have eased somewhat with RSI’s at 63. This is still a bit elevated but becoming more comfortable after reaching the mid-80’s in January. Anything over 70 signals overbought conditions.