Corn started the week off with gains, and exports are running ahead of the USDA estimate so far. “Corn traded higher throughout the day following soybeans and wheat,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Export inspections for corn were 724,214 metric tons. Inspections are ahead of the USDA pace by 2 mln bushels.”
“Corn futures ended higher but off session highs,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services said. “Fact Russia bombed Ukraine Odessa port raised talk of higher corn futures. Fact the port was not damaged and UN still feels the Ukraine export deal is still good and Ukraine wants to export grain limited the upside.”