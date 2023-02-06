People are also reading…
Corn made slight gains to begin the week, as traders watched export news and numbers. “March corn made its low this morning and rallied into the close, for slight gains on the day,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “New crop December was also able to hang on to today’s gains.”
“This week markets brace for USDA updates on Wednesday, Stats Canada stocks report tomorrow, a hot dry week in Argentina, and potential fallout after the US military downed a Chinese spy ballon this weekend,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “China has threatened unspecified retaliation for the downing of what they call a research craft.”