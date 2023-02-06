Related to this story

Corn

Weekly U.S. ethanol production was up 1% but offset by talk of the lower economy and lower crude prices, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Corn

Corn futures are lower as Argentina rains offer some resistance, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.

Corn

Corn is starting the day higher, near its highest prices in over two months, and getting closer to the $7 mark again. “With limited corn suppl…

Corn

Monday’s report of 20.8 million bushels of corn inspected for export last week was another week of disappointing movement. Brazil continues to…

Corn

The national corn basis remains at its strongest level in over 20 years, especially in the Western Corn Belt., according to Patti Uhrich of CH…