“Recent rain events have been viewed as very needed and important to germinate the crop and get it moving forward,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Very few rainfalls in the Midwest have been more than a couple of inches which for now is welcomed but producers will need additional moisture soon, especially in areas where subsoil conditions are concerning.”
“Corn market continued to find resistance from the private guess of US 2021 corn acres near 96 mln vs USDA 91,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There were also no new China buying US new crop corn announced today. Favorable US 2 week Midwest weather continues to weighed on new crop corn futures.”