Corn

Corn

Speculators’ hugely bullish corn gamble that was set in motion late last year has paid off so far with recent outlooks suggesting global corn supplies could remain tight into 2022, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Chicago corn futures last week hit contract highs in nearby and deferred months, further backing that thesis. But it seems that commodity funds may have found a ceiling on their corn bets, at least for now, because they sold the yellow grain even after the U.S. government revealed farmers’ plans for fewer 2021 acres than expected.

