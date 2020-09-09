Crude oil has fallen almost 20% in the last week on slowing demand and has fallen to new three-month lows, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. The collapse has not pressured corn and ethanol prices yet but seasonal demand slowdowns have already started.
Corn estimates for Friday’s WASDE report are for yields to fall from 181.8 via USDA on Aug. 12 to 178.3. Allendale said. This is in line with Allendale’s Nationwide Producer Yield Survey at 178.28. The trade expects an 83.5 million acre harvested number, 0.5 under USDA’s 8-12 report.