The short-term remains down with the market probing for a low into new contract territory, the Hightower Report said this morning.
As for the outlook, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging says there is some small strength to start the day as discussions about when to reopen the economy has given “some measure of hope” about the future of ethanol demand.
Argentina is in talks with Brazil to raise the Parana River level to increase draft depth for boat loadings, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning. At the same time, BAGE estimated Argentina’s corn crop is 32.7% harvested and left their production estimate at 50 mmt, Warren said.