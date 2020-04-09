Ethanol production saw a sharp decline once again in the latest data, Allendale said. Production is down to 672,000 barrels per day, dropping more than 300,000 barrels from two weeks ago, and 170,000 barrels from last week. “This week’s pace was weaker than we expected at 33% under last year,” Allendale said. “The prior week was down 16%.”
Expect any info from today’s USDA report at 11 a.m. CST to determine the price action of corn today, Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging. Currently the market is “slightly higher in very tight overnight trade.”