Corn prices are rebounding from yesterday’s sharp losses where they were seen hitting a two-week low, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging. “Corn is currently set to see a weekly loss of 7%, the largest one-week loss since August 2019,” Murphy said. She expects higher trade today to take bake some of yesterday’s losses.
Concern about U.S. river barge navigation, low U.S. weekly export sales and fact USDA estimated U.S. 2021/22 corn carryout near 1,507 mil bu dropped corn limit down, said Steve Freed of ADM Investors., However, “talk that the river could reopen later today and that China may now be up to 10-12 mmt new crop U.S. corn bought is supporting prices,” Freed said this morning.