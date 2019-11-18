The funds are short, just like last year, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “There’s no reason for the funds to get spooked out of their positions just yet,” he said. While yield concerns are present, he said, the need for corn demand is still limiting the market.
Yields coming in are helping match the USDA forecast, which is pressuring prices, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said, but the slow demand is the bigger concern for traders. “We need to get more demand and start moving some of our product,” she said. “If we don’t get that, I can see the market continue to move lower day by day.”
Today’s sale of 132,000 tonnes of corn to unknown destinations seemed to have little effect on the market, most analysts said.