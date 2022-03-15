 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

China may reduce corn imports on fears COVID cases may slow down their economy, according to Daniel Flynn of Price Futures Group.

There is talk of Ukraine corn plantings being down as much as 40%, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are lower as COVID outbreaks in China cause fears of decreased demand, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional pr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

A steep reversal in the wheat market is likely weighing on corn, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The market will analyze today’s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

There is around 10 mmt of Ukraine corn, and 10 mmt of South American corn that likely won’t be shipped, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures may have limited downside as long as Ukraine cannot exports 550 million bushels of corn and whatever Brazil corn crop is, it may …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

A good export sales number gave rise to corn prices today, “suggesting demand is here, despite the situation in the Black Sea,” Ami Heesch of …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The weakness in crude oil markets and “improved conditions in some parts of South America” led to pressure on the corn market today, Ami Heesc…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended lower and sharply lower energy prices may have been a factor, as well as concerns about shutdowns in China from COVID, acco…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

CONAB estimated Brazil’s corn crop at 112 million metric tons versus USDA’s projection of 114, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Rosa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

After yesterday’s WASDE report, many analysts wonder if USDA is waiting until a future time to factor the Ukraine/Russia conflict into estimat…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The Russian war against Ukraine continues to jolt grain prices higher, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Not only can South Americ…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News