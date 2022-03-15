China may reduce corn imports on fears COVID cases may slow down their economy, according to Daniel Flynn of Price Futures Group.
There is talk of Ukraine corn plantings being down as much as 40%, according to Total Farm Marketing.
China may reduce corn imports on fears COVID cases may slow down their economy, according to Daniel Flynn of Price Futures Group.
There is talk of Ukraine corn plantings being down as much as 40%, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.