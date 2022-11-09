People are also reading…
World corn stocks “remain tight,” Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said. He called this a “good sign,” particularly after U.S. yields are higher by 0.4 bushels per acre. “U.S. ending stocks were raised ever so slightly, which meant it came in under the average newswire guess.”
Spillover weakness from outside markets weighed on corn, while pressure from increased yield and production estimates added to the down day, CHS Hedging said. “There are concerns of future demand for U.S. from Mexico if they hold fast to their stance of not wanting to use GMO corn.”