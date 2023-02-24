People are also reading…
“Trade was awaken with a shot of 2023 reality after USDA Outlook 2023 U.S. numbers,” Steve Feed of ADM Investor Services, said today. USDA raised U.S. corn acres, the estimated record corn trend yield, raised feed and raised exports. It raised carryout and lowered average farm price, he summarized.
Futures are mixed this morning with the nearby contracts continuing to soften while the December contract hangs around unchanged. “Weakness yesterday in the nearby contracts continues this morning,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.