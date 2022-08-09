People are also reading…
The weekly crop conditions were a bullish surprise as corn conditions fell 3% to the lowest rating of the year, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The corn rating is a concern if it holds any accuracy because the same week last year saw the national corn rating at 64% when final yield was 177 which is the USDA’s current expectation for the 2022 yield. Last week’s heat took a toll on Iowa with corn ratings falling 3% to a still respectable 73% good-to-excellent, but they must be close to a record to make up for the severe damage in 20% to 30% of the worst regions.
Meteo France said this is the country’s worst drought since 1958, when records began, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. France’s ag ministry estimated the corn crop will be 18.5% less than last year.