“After four weeks without export sales, today’s figures were uneventful and old news,” Total Farm Marketing said. “It might be argued that after today, the corn market looks a little tired. Today’s sales figure at 23 MB for 2022/2023 puts the year-to-date total at 484 MB, well behind the same pace as last year (967 MB).”
“Lagging new crop exports came into focus today as futures traded lower,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn has still managed to perform relatively well in the face of ‘risk off’ selling, as futures are still in an uptrend and holding above the 10 day moving average.”