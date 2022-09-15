 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

People are also reading…

“After four weeks without export sales, today’s figures were uneventful and old news,” Total Farm Marketing said. “It might be argued that after today, the corn market looks a little tired. Today’s sales figure at 23 MB for 2022/2023 puts the year-to-date total at 484 MB, well behind the same pace as last year (967 MB).”

“Lagging new crop exports came into focus today as futures traded lower,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn has still managed to perform relatively well in the face of ‘risk off’ selling, as futures are still in an uptrend and holding above the 10 day moving average.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

The Hightower Report said today that it expects a continued uptrend in corn prices. “Corn remains in a solid uptrend, and if yield comes in an…

Corn

The USDA will release four weeks of U.S. export sales on Thursday. “Some look for low corn sales due to lower Brazil, Argentina and Ukraine pr…

Corn

“Futures traded in 13-16 cent ranges and closed a few cents lower across the board with lack of support from wheat and overall, a quiet day ah…

Corn

Farmer selling seemed to pick up with December 22 corn closing at its highest levels since late June., according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging…

Corn

“Heightened concern supplies will be limited for the northern hemisphere and will underpin prices for now,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Yet, n…

Corn

The US 22/23 corn carryout came in at 1,218 mb and the USDA rated the corn crop at 53% good to excellent (vs 54% last week), according to Tota…

Corn

“Corn futures gave back early gains and ended lower on the day,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “News of lower China energy im…

Corn

Corn futures markets are “flipping back and forth between recession concerns and production concerns,” CHS Hedging said. “The uptrend still ap…

Corn

Corn futures saw good gains overnight but fell back to near unchanged by the morning’s open. “Recession fears may be taking focus away from su…

Corn

Corn markets are “slightly higher” this morning ahead of the export sales data, CHS Hedging said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News