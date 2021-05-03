Traders are already reacting to lower production forecast in Brazil. “Brazil is facing another 10 days to two weeks of dry weather in its Safrinha corn,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging says corn is trading higher on global supply worries including concerns from dryness in Brazil.
Corn futures are up $1.50 in two weeks. Friday’s rally was linked to talk that China will take the additional U.S. corn that USDA thought would be rolled to new crop, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.