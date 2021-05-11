Corn plantings are pegged at 67%, according to the USDA, nearly 15 points above the five-year average.
Expect quieter trade today as the market prepares itself for tomorrow’s report, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “Corn prices experienced mixed trade overnight with contracts falling lower on the open.”
Corn production continues to be lowered in Brazil, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. The current USDA estimates are for a 109 mln tonne crop, which figures to be altered into the mid-90 mln range in tomorrow’s report, Payne said.