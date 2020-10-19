“Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Managed funds are net buyers of 4,000 corn. We estimate Managed funds are net long 211,000 corn. Weekly US corn exports were 36 mln bu. versus 33 last week and 23 last year. Season to date exports are near 215 mln bu. versus 121 last year.”
Corn demand and strength in the wheat market helped push corn markets higher. “The corn market garnered strength from improving demand and spillover strength in the wheat market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from record high prices posted in the Chinese market.”