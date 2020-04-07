Corn is higher in the overnight trade, Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging said, but he wonders if today will bring another “head fake” for the market. His outlook was for corn to start lower, “only to give up the gains later in the day.”
Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said they remain neutral on the May corn contract. “We could make the argument to be a buyer or a seller,” he said. “The chart has been very bearish for the last month, but we are approaching historical support levels in an oversold market and don’t think this is a level where you want to be selling.”