After a volatile week, corn’s futures market is in a “risk-off” environment, according to Blue Line Futures. “We are still optimistic that prices can work higher, but need to see technical confirmation in the first half of (this) week’s trade,” they said.
Domestically, there is “continued concern” over the corn quality coming in from the northern plains “as west coast exporters struggle to remain competitive,” Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging said. “Traders are skeptical China will come to the PNW for U.S. corn given the poor-quality issues.”
Exports: The USDA reported the sale of 111,252 tonnes of corn from private exporters set for delivery to Japan during the 2020/21 marketing year.