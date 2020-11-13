There has been a little bit of chatter about this idea of a national shutdown under the Biden presidency, according to Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “From an economic perspective this would be an enormous disaster as it relates to our grain markets and ethanol in particular. The corn market may be a little bit on edge because of this,” he said.
Weekly ethanol production continues to creep higher with an additional 5 million bushels of corn being used over last week, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. An average of 285 million bushels (287 million this week) will meet the current annual USDA forecast of 5.05 billion.