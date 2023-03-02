People are also reading…
Export business appears to be “circulating,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said, which is helping corn markets gap higher. Meanwhile, he notes that ethanol production declined last week, while stocks also declined.
“The trade activity for the past several sessions is likely sending a bigger picture message that the trend for prices is likely lower unless weather or something else is a factor,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Heavy fund liquidation is a likely sign that investment money is seeking other opportunities or has lost confidence that upward price momentum has been lost.”