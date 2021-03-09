 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Old crop corn is trading “right in the middle of the range,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “We are up at the higher end of the range for new crop corn.”

The corn market was moving slightly lower overnight as traders are preparing for this morning’s report, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “Reuters has reported that three ships carrying U.S. ethanol are currently heading to China from the U.S. Gulf Coast,” she said. “Traders view this as a sign of increasing U.S. ethanol exports to China and expect this shipment to possibly exceed the total exported quantity to China in 2020.”

Expectations for today’s report show corn ending stocks at 1.47 bln bushels, slightly down from last month’s mark of 1.502.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

After trading weaker in the overnight session there was a buy the rumor, sell the fact type of rally after a poor export sales report this mor…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

May corn closed sharply lower on the session yesterday as traders remain fearful of increased supply from South America, and less demand for U…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Last week’s corn export sales were the lowest of the marketing year, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Seasonally, it was the worst week of…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market was lower and was just not able to get a good rally going later in the day, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Talk of weather lowering South American crop figures was a positive factor for the market and there is talk that prices should be higher, acco…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded lower on weakness in the beans and wheat, along with the strength in the U.S. dollar, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. P…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

If the U.S. balance sheet tightens next week, with firm basis levels, it could push the spread back to recent highs, ADM Investor Services said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded lower on fund selling and weakness in the soybean market, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The further advance in energy prices of the past several weeks is a bullish development for ethanol demand, according to The Hightower Report.…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News