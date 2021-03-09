Old crop corn is trading “right in the middle of the range,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “We are up at the higher end of the range for new crop corn.”
The corn market was moving slightly lower overnight as traders are preparing for this morning’s report, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “Reuters has reported that three ships carrying U.S. ethanol are currently heading to China from the U.S. Gulf Coast,” she said. “Traders view this as a sign of increasing U.S. ethanol exports to China and expect this shipment to possibly exceed the total exported quantity to China in 2020.”
Expectations for today’s report show corn ending stocks at 1.47 bln bushels, slightly down from last month’s mark of 1.502.