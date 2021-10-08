Survey respondents are looking for USDA to show a 5.4 MMT boost to 303 MMT in next week’s WASDE report, while traders at the low end are calling for a 2.6 MMT cut to 295. The average of estimates is just 500k MT above the Sep WASDE forecast, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
A mixed weather forecast with some areas of the Midwest getting enough rain to slow harvest activities helping to keep selling pressures somewhat at bay. Strength in the energy complex plus weakness in the US dollar are seen as positive outside market influences, according to ADM Investor Services.