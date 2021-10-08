 Skip to main content
Survey respondents are looking for USDA to show a 5.4 MMT boost to 303 MMT in next week’s WASDE report, while traders at the low end are calling for a 2.6 MMT cut to 295. The average of estimates is just 500k MT above the Sep WASDE forecast, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

A mixed weather forecast with some areas of the Midwest getting enough rain to slow harvest activities helping to keep selling pressures somewhat at bay. Strength in the energy complex plus weakness in the US dollar are seen as positive outside market influences, according to ADM Investor Services.

“The corn market opened higher on strength from the wheat market and demand optimism,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additi…

Yield reports continue to come in showing variable numbers with some areas seeing better than expected and other areas seeing poor yields, sai…

  • Updated

USDA crop conditions unchanged from last week at 59% good to excellent (62% last year) and corn harvest estimated to be 29% complete vs 18% la…

Corn futures markets are trading in “less than a six-cent range” overnight, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. Futures are testing short-term hi…

“The corn market traded lower as the harvest ramps up and reports of as expected or better than expected yields,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging…

Increased harvest pressure and “thoughts of a less-than-friendly October Supply/Demand report next week is helping subdue buying interest,” To…

Traders are looking ahead to the next supply and demand report. “The corn market finished the day slightly higher on position evening ahead of…

Dec. corn is starting the day lower and “poised for a third consecutive down day,” Total Farm Marketing said early this morning.

“The direction of prices will be choppy heading into next Tuesday’s USDA October Supply/Demand report as traders wait to see if the agency wil…

First blush at Brazil’s corn crop looks decent with private estimates at 30.05 mmt versus 29.8 mmt previously, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

