“Corn futures traded sharply lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…After today’s USDA supply and demand report corn futures traded lower. Some feel that funds did not want to be long futures if the 2-week American model is correct and US Midwest rainfall will be normal. Others fear that resurgence of the virus in the US will slow food demand.”
“Today’s WASDE report showed U.S. corn ending stocks for 19/20 at 2.248 bln bushels versus the average trade estimate of 2.287 bln bushels,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “20/21 ending stocks were seen at 2.648 bln bushels versus the average estimate of 2.715 bln bushels.”