Corn

Corn traded lower overnight, taking a breather after recent strength, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said this morning.

The market vulnerable for more downside in the near term, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

The Hightower Report calls the key reversal for July corn after posting an eight year high “a bearish technical development.” However, it also said that with the extreme overbought condition, the market is in a position to see a significant move lower “while remaining in a strong uptrend”.

In South America, Safrinha corn areas of Brazil are likely to stay dry throu at least the next 10 days to two weeks, according to ADM Investor Services.

