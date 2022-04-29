A cargo load of Ukrainian corn left a Romanian port yesterday. This is the first load shipped from the Ukraine since the invasion, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The vessels is carrying about 3 million bushels of corn. “It would be much easier if they could use their ports, of course,” he said.
China bought 1.1 million metric tons of U.S. corn this week and could buy more to replace unshipped Ukrainian corn, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Lower South America crops, increased U.S. biofuel demand and now U.S. weather is slowing early planting progress, thus continuing to support higher prices at their highest levels since the 2012 drought in the United States.