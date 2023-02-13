People are also reading…
Corn has traded in a tight range since last week’s USDA report, with March futures just above their 50 week moving average. “Funds likely added to their long position, but we will have to wait to see just how much,” said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Traders see too much rain in Brazil as a reason to suspect late plantings of the second crop corn in Brazil. Plantings of the second crop as of February 4th, reached just 10% as compared with 22% in the same period last year, The Hightower Report said today.