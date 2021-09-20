Traders are watching corn harvest progress. “The corn market traded lower on weakness across much of the commodity and equity markets,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Harvest activity is picking up with today’s Crop Progress report showing the country at 10% harvested vs. 9% for the 5-year average.”
“Weekly US corn exports were only 15 mln bu. vs 30 last year,” Steve Freed, with CHS Hedging, said. “Season to date exports are near 23 mln bu. vs 78 last year. USDA estimates US 21/22 corn exports near 2,475 mln bu. vs 2,745 last year. This despite talk of lower Brazil export supplies. Fact US gulf is not yet 100% limits weekly exports.”