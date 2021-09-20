 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Traders are watching corn harvest progress. “The corn market traded lower on weakness across much of the commodity and equity markets,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Harvest activity is picking up with today’s Crop Progress report showing the country at 10% harvested vs. 9% for the 5-year average.”

“Weekly US corn exports were only 15 mln bu. vs 30 last year,” Steve Freed, with CHS Hedging, said. “Season to date exports are near 23 mln bu. vs 78 last year. USDA estimates US 21/22 corn exports near 2,475 mln bu. vs 2,745 last year. This despite talk of lower Brazil export supplies. Fact US gulf is not yet 100% limits weekly exports.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Some chatter is out there about lower test weights in early harvested corn in Illinois and Southern Minnesota, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market is moving higher on follow-through from yesterday and overnight, with gains limited from bigger crop ideas and increased harve…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are expected to be rangebound “with a weaker tone” as harvest starts to pick up speed, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. The dec…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Talk of smaller-than-expected yield results in Illinois this week amid firm demand has helped elevate prices off of last Friday’s fresh 5-mon…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn prices were higher overnight as there is “uncertainty of crop size and increased demand,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Early harve…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Cargoes of late corn shipped in August from the Rosario export hub on the Parana River in Argentina averaged just 28,400 metric tons, the lowe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are down 34 cents since last Friday’s close heading into a 3-day holiday weekend. “The contract’s 200-day moving average at $5.03…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Harvest pressure is hitting the corn market as the U.S. harvest progress is at 4% today, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. The corn is showin…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Profit taking on Friday drove corn markets lower. However, December corn was still up for the week. “The corn market closed lower today on pro…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Traders were watching for more positive export news for corn. “The corn market closed lower on the lack of fresh news and poor weekly export s…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News