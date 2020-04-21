“The next nine days will be pretty ugly for corn,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading. He said he would be buying corn maybe at the end of the month.
May corn put in a new 10-year low overnight. Corn traded lower down 4 1/2 cents following May crude oil’s collapse to a record -$40.32 barrel yesterday. It rebounded to -$4 a barrel, said Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging.
Wagner also noted planting progress and exports are lower and disappointing, respectively.
”Planting progress in corn for the week April 19 was 7%, that’s 4% behind the five-year average and 2% behind last year. Export inspections for corn were disappointing at 683.854 tmt,” Wagner said.