“A slow start to the growing season for some due to cool temperatures will be likely made up over the next one to two weeks, as most of the Midwest will experience normal to above normal temperatures,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The big picture perspective continues to suggest ample inventory in the near term and for next year which, unless weather is a concern.”
“Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of increase export competition from South America weighed on prices. Ongoing concern about a drop in US domestic demand and of a higher US 2020 supply also offered resistance. Managed funds remain large net short corn futures. It will take a weather problem to push prices higher.”