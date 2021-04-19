 Skip to main content
Corn

Worries about the colder temperatures helped move corn prices higher on Monday. “Corn prices were stronger on germination worries from chilly temperatures across the US Midwest,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Forecasts for moisture could slow up the planting pace. Prices drew additional support from a weaker US dollar.”

“Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “CK is back near contract highs. CZ made new highs. Some feel less than ideal US spring weather could add 50-75 cents to CZ. Managed funds increased their net long due to increase dryness across Brazil corn areas and concern about cold and dry weather across US north plains and west Europe.”

