As the economy appears set to reopen across most of the U.S., corn is looking to pick up some support from ethanol demand, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.
“It remains really early to worry about yield, I would hesitate to put a huge bet on corn in over the next month,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Save your bullets for a long hedge ahead of the June 30 acreage report, I expect sideways action in corn through June (unless weather is drastic). Much like wheat it faces a lot old crop selling.”