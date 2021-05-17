Traders began the week processing the planting pace and a wet forecast. “A quick planting pace and a warm/wet forecast pressured new crop futures today,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Southern Brazil is expected to get rains in the next week but might be too little too late for much of their dry areas.”
“Corn futures traded mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “CN rallied to near 6.52 on continued firm US domestic basis. Managed funds have been active sellers of futures after one private group estimated US 2021 corn acres could increase 5-6 mln acres above USDA March guess. Some feel strong price rally before USDA May report could add acres.”