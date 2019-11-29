Ethanol production increased this week, which has confirmed Allendale's expectation of rebounding production. "Year to date production is still a little weak at 3.9% under last year," they said. "USDA’s goal in corn for ethanol, which is separate from ethanol production, is for almost no change."
Going into the Thanksgiving holiday, Stewart-Peterson said the overall tone in the corn market was "extremely negative." They noted that bullish news is lacking, and the path of least resistance looks lower.