“Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Sharply lower energy prices weighed on prices. Meat prices were also lower. Some fear that the continued spread of the Coronavirus in the US could reduce meat demand. It is estimated that as much as 40% of US meat use is in restaurants. Along with that ethanol margins continue to drop.”
“The Export Inspections report from this morning showed corn shipments from the week ending March 3 at 32.671 mln bu.,” Barchart.com said. “That is 4.57% higher than the same week last year and put MYTD exports at 588.47 mln bu. Accumulated exports are just 56.2% of last year’s levels, compared to 54.7% last week and substantially better than October.”