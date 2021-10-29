 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

“Having been in the black the past five sessions, corn futures look to consolidate today as traders balance accounts going into the new month,” Stewart Peterson of Total Farm Marketing said today.

If you have to sell corn by the end of the year, “It might be a good time to let it fly,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading, a division of Stonex. However, he is bullish on corn and expects prices to go higher.

Choppy trade is expected ahead of the weekend with weaker tone from lower wheat prices, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures continue to inch higher, drawing support from soaring energy markets, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Long position holders in corn does make the market susceptible for a washout at some point, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Crud…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures were mixed on a weaker bias overnight, Total Farm Marketing said. “This morning’s outside markets are viewed as bearish for corn …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets “didn’t succumb” to the weaker soybean and wheat markets as ethanol production is supporting prices, Mike Zuzolo of Global Commod…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Weekly Crop Progress data from NASS showed corn harvest was 66% complete as of 10/24. That was up from 52% last week, running nearly a week ah…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

A report today could show that ethanol production has reached an all-time record, according to Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Eventually, et…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Weakness in the wheat markets are pushing corn prices lower, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Expect a continued softer tone in the corn mar…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Informa estimated U.S. 2022 corn acres at 92.3 million versus 93.3 this past year as growers face the high cost of planting - especially ferti…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

December 2022 corn made a new contract high as more technical signals turn to the upside while sprads have barely budged this week, according …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

USDA crop conditions unchanged from last week at 59% good to excellent (62% last year) and corn harvest estimated to be 29% complete vs 18% la…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News