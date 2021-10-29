“Having been in the black the past five sessions, corn futures look to consolidate today as traders balance accounts going into the new month,” Stewart Peterson of Total Farm Marketing said today.
If you have to sell corn by the end of the year, “It might be a good time to let it fly,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading, a division of Stonex. However, he is bullish on corn and expects prices to go higher.
Choppy trade is expected ahead of the weekend with weaker tone from lower wheat prices, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.