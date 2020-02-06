Traders are waiting for more demand, as March futures held steady overnight, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. Weekly export sales came in at 1.25 mmt, on the high end of expectations, which could be a boost to the markets.
Ethanol production “soared” to 1.029 mln barrels per day for the final week of January, 12% over last year’s mark of 97,000 per day, Allendale said. With the surge, the year-to-date production is down 0.5%, with the USDA’s goal to end with no change.
In other ethanol news, E15 sales in Minnesota have increased by 32% from last year, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.