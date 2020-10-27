The corn market is higher on demand, and on harvest progress below what the trade was expecting said Ami Heesch of CHS Trading said this morning. She said she expects higher trade to continue “on weakness in the U.S. dollar, demand and harvest activity.”
Corn is back to moving up 3 cents this morning after profit taking early in the day on Monday, Jacob Christy of The Anderson said this morning.
There are some surges in the front end of the curve with value in the short term, but prices between now and July are flat which isn’t something that has happened since 2013, according to John Payne of Daniels Trading.