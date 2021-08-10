 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Brazil’s second corn crop harvest is 58% versus 70% average, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Dalian corn futures were lower after CNGOIC raised the China corn crop 15 million metric tons. Trade will be focused on USDA estimates of the U.S. crop, the Brazil crop, U.S. 21-22 corn demand and U.S. carryout.

September corn is down 1 ½ to 4 overnight. It is still stuck in a tight range, and traders are looking to the USDA report this week to shake things loose. Exports look due for some adjustment lower, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures start the week “stuck in neutral”, Total Farm Marketing said today.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets moved lower despite declining crop conditions. “The corn market traded lower on spillover weakness in the soy complex, despite de…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn was lower on spillover weakness from other markets “despite declining crop conditions last week,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Pri…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Weakness in outside market forces and fears of a slowdown in the global economy due to

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures remained stuck in neutral overnight with lack of news, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise market update.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

U.S. Gulf soybeans are now cheaper than Brazilian beans, reports Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Corn futures were unchanged overnight and could take on a defensive posture following yesterday’s negative reversal action, said Matthew Strel…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Recent showers are benefiting much of the Midwest, but the forecast looks drier this week. “Elsewhere, dryness and frosts have created undue s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are lower on “broad selling” today Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. “Additional pressure stemmed from scattered rains over the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Brazilian prices are on the rise as there is a “low domestic supply” and “dryness and frost” are causing stress on the southern hemisphere cro…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News