Brazil’s second corn crop harvest is 58% versus 70% average, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Dalian corn futures were lower after CNGOIC raised the China corn crop 15 million metric tons. Trade will be focused on USDA estimates of the U.S. crop, the Brazil crop, U.S. 21-22 corn demand and U.S. carryout.
September corn is down 1 ½ to 4 overnight. It is still stuck in a tight range, and traders are looking to the USDA report this week to shake things loose. Exports look due for some adjustment lower, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.