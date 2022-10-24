People are also reading…
Dry conditions have provided challenges for river crop transport. “One of the contributing factors to low water is a lack of hurricane activity bringing moisture up to the Ohio valley,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Add to that a creeping drought from the West which is moving east is concerning as well. Yet, harvest is rapidly moving along.”
“Corn futures rebounded from a weak opening to trade higher at one point, closing lower but at supportive technical levels,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Demand concerns were blamed for the weakness. Crop progress showed U.S. corn is 61% harvested vs 62% estimate and 52% average.”