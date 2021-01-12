Today’s estimate for corn is for quarterly stocks to come in at 11.951 bln bushels, with ending stocks for the U.S. at 1.599 bln bushels
There are ideas that estimates for South America to see their corn crop come in 10-15 mmt below the USDA’s last guess, Total Farm Marketing said. “Even a friendly January crop report could lead to fund long liquidation in row crops if the recent rally is viewed as being overdone based on the data.”
China is raising their 2020/21 corn imports from 7.0 to 10.0mmt, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “This compares to the latest USDA forecast of 16.5mmt,” she said.