Corn futures are supported by strong U.S. basis and potential for higher U.S. export demand, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Some feel lower South America and Ukraine supply could add to US corn export demand.
December corn is fractionally higher to 6.45-1/4, and down 7 cents on the week. However, lower South American corn production and the threat to Ukraine’s supply keeps the narrative alive surrounding additional U.S. corn export demand, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.