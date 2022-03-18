 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn

Corn futures are supported by strong U.S. basis and potential for higher U.S. export demand, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Some feel lower South America and Ukraine supply could add to US corn export demand.

December corn is fractionally higher to 6.45-1/4, and down 7 cents on the week. However, lower South American corn production and the threat to Ukraine’s supply keeps the narrative alive surrounding additional U.S. corn export demand, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are lower as COVID outbreaks in China cause fears of decreased demand, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional pr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Outside markets are supporting the corn market with an easing U.S. dollar and weaker U.S. stocks yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The ne…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market faces a very critical junction with the ability to plant the Ukraine crop potentially decided today, according to The Hightowe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

China may reduce corn imports on fears COVID cases may slow down their economy, according to Daniel Flynn of Price Futures Group.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

It is expected that up to 15 mmt of corn “may not get shipped out of the Black Sea” if the Russian war on Ukraine continues. “Putin reportedly…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded lower on optimism over the Russia-Ukraine situation and spillover weakness in the wheat market, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures may have limited downside as long as Ukraine cannot exports 550 million bushels of corn and whatever Brazil corn crop is, it may …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended lower and sharply lower energy prices may have been a factor, as well as concerns about shutdowns in China from COVID, acco…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

A steep reversal in the wheat market is likely weighing on corn, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The market will analyze today’s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

CONAB estimated Brazil’s corn crop at 112 million metric tons versus USDA’s projection of 114, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Rosa…

