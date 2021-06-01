 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Corn used for ethanol production is up 69% year over year, as the marketplace appears to be reopening. “Outside markets are seen helping corn as new highs in crude oil and a technical failure in the dollar to start the week and new month are registered,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Futures are likely to continue rebounding from last week’s lows, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “The technical market supports things this morning,” he said, while fundamentals remain steady. “Weather for the next weeks looks favorable for crop development across much of the Midwest.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Temperatures are expected to stay generally warm this week and there will be precipitation that will benefit crops in the U.S., said Jack Scov…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn futures tried to bounce off Tuesday steep losses,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Managed funds have been big liquidato…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Overnight corrective action has the board 1 to 5 cents lower for this last trade day of the month, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market had a sharp rally today, following through on yesterday’s reversal off of support,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Bett…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

New crop corn futures continued to slip lower overnight on follow-through downward momentum before getting back to Tuesday’s settlement price …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are mixed overnight, but had modest trading ranges, Total Farm Marketing said. “Periods of showers across the Midwest are expecte…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn continued to slide lower, breaking through the 40-day moving average and reaching the 40-cent limit at one point towards the end of the …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News