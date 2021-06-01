Corn used for ethanol production is up 69% year over year, as the marketplace appears to be reopening. “Outside markets are seen helping corn as new highs in crude oil and a technical failure in the dollar to start the week and new month are registered,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Futures are likely to continue rebounding from last week’s lows, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “The technical market supports things this morning,” he said, while fundamentals remain steady. “Weather for the next weeks looks favorable for crop development across much of the Midwest.”