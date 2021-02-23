The rain hitting South America his helping firm the market, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. However, markets hovered around unchanged as there are expectations of a record corn crop in Brazil, while technical selling hit the market.
Brazil may only be 15% planted at the moment, compared to 50% at this time last year, ADM Investor Services said. “Some look for corn prices to be in for more of a roller coaster ride now,” they said, as support is expected until the March 9 USDA report, but could find resistance during planting season.