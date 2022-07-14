People are also reading…
“Corn futures ended higher due to strong US, EU and South America basis,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some link this to slowdown in farmer selling. Corn is trying to bounce off recent lows on concern about EU and US SW corn crop. Some feel USDA may be too high on World supply and too low on demand.”
“Corn started off the day with light volume trade and exports at an unimpressive amount, but they soon regained the positive side amidst choppy price action,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “A Brazil Ag Ministry official said corn won’t be able to be shipped to China until 2023, because of trade protocols in their agreement.”