May corn finished up 1 ¼ cents at $3.48 ½, while July corn closed up 1 ½ cents at $3.53 ½. Hightower says corn prices “had trouble with upside follow-through following Tuesday’s outside-day trading sessions. Stronger energy prices provided some carryover support for corn prices.
Domestic corn demand is pulling back quickly due to weakening demand for ethanol production, says Stewart-Peterson. “However, given current prices, there doesn’t seem to be much of an appetite to sell corn,” they said. The U.S. dollar has consolidated near recent highs.