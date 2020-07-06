The corn market traded higher overnight on hot and dry weather conditions for much of the U.S. Midwest this week, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Much of this week is expected to see temps in the 90s with small chances for rain.
The drop in planted acreage and the ongoing and upcoming stress and potential loss to the corn crop has everyone recalculating their balance sheets about a potential 1 billion bushel loss of production in just four days, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “I cannot remember a sharper drop in such a short period of time, but I’m not complaining,” he said.