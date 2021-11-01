Corn futures have rallied on talk of higher corn ethanol demand and margins, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Estimates of higher demand for U.S. exports is supportive. Some feel resistance may be building near 5.70-5.75 if USDA raises corn yield on Nov. 9 and fail to increase demand as much as market is trading. Prices could also be under pressure once South America harvest begins.
Corn planting in Argentina corn planting was last estimated at 26% complete, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.