The Pro Farmer crop tour projected the Iowa corn yield at 180, while USDA’s estimate is at 202 bushels per acre, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “There are a lot of people who believe that because of recent dryness in Iowa the yield ought to come down five, 10 or 15 bushels.”
The corn market should be supported as a result of another U.S. export sale of 405,000 metric tons of corn for delivery to China during the 2020-2021 marketing year.
The trade will look for continued new crop sales to support the already second largest export program in the last 30 years, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.